Weapons snatched from police by TLP: PIC summons PIO, AIG for not publicising information

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Commission (PIC) has summoned the PIO and the assistant inspector general, Monitoring and Investigation, on December 23 for not making public the information about the weapons snatched from the Punjab Police by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan activists.

Issuing directions in the Abdullah Malik vs IGP Punjab case, Chief Information Commissioner Mehboob Qadir Shah said the complainant had sought a copy of the information about the names of policemen martyred and injured during the TLP protest, FIRs registered against TLP leaders and their present status, weapons snatched from the Punjab Police by TLP activists and cases registered against TLP leaders and activists since 2018.

The Punjab Police have sought exemption from publicizing the information about the snatched weapons under Section 13 of the Right to Information Act 2013. The chief information commissioner said the Punjab Police have also sought exemption from making public the information about the arrest of TLP leaders and activists under 16 MPO.

The chief information officer issued directions to the PIO and the AIG, Monitoring and Investigation, to appear before the commission and explain whether the Punjab Police can be given exemption from publicizing the information mentioned above.