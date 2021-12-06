Change turns out to be anti-people: TLP leader

LAHORE: People are fed up and want to get rid of the PTI government, since the so-called change proved to be anti-people; it was said by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) senior leader and member of Majlis Shoora Mufti Muhammad Umair-ul-Zahri. In a statement on Sunday, he said PTI has made the country an arena for world donors and western powers.

He added that Imran Khan’s government had been blindly following their dictation on economic policies to make the life of common man miserable through phenomenal inflation, poverty,

unemployment, and crippling down industrial and agricultural sectors completely.

“During the three-and-a-half year rule of PTI, Imran Khan has proved as incompetent in all aspects of economy, diplomacy, unemployment and inflation,” asserted TLP leader, adding that the government changed four finance ministers, seven chairman FBR and six finance secretaries without any success.