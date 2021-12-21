Youth stabbed over minor dispute

LAHORE: A youth was stabbed and injured in Green Town over a minor dispute on Monday. The victim Kifayat Ullah and suspect Miraj Khan had a dispute over a minor issue in Data Market. Meanwhile, a call was made to police upon which Dolphin Squad reached the spot and arrested the suspect.

Inmate dies: Another inmate from Camp Jail died under mysterious circumstance on Monday. The victim identified as Noor Muhammad, a resident of Badami Bagh, had been imprisoned at the jail over drug dealing charges. On the day of incident, his condition got deteriorated and he was shifted to a hospital where he died. The victim’s body has been shifted to morgue.

Meanwhile, a special man, Saleem Goonga with hearing disability, died under suspicious circumstances in the Batapur police limits on Monday. The victim went missing under suspicious circumstances in his uncle’s house in Dogra Kalan village near Jallo Mor. Later his body was found.