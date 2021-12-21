Hub is a major industrial zones of Balochistan and has numerous industries, which employ people from Lasbela and Karachi. Given the large population and people travelling to and from the city for work, its roads are often jammed, creating problems for residents. The biggest reason for this is the lack of a proper traffic system. There are no traffic signals; vehicles go and stop whenever and wherever they want to.

Unfortunately, the problem is neglected by the local government, but that should not be the case. Being a populated and industrial zone, the city must have a proper traffic system. Roads should also be widened to allow for better traffic flow.

Waseem Ahmed

Hub