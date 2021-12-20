 
close
Monday December 20, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Three killed in Quetta gas leakage blast

By News Report
December 20, 2021
Three killed in Quetta gas leakage blast

QUETTA: Three people, including two children, were killed in a blast due to leakage of gas in a house on the Alamdar Road in Murreeabad area on Monday.

The blast occurred due to leakage of gas from a cylinder. As a result, a woman and two children were killed. Three people were injured in the incident. The injured were shifted to a hospital.

In the second incident in Nasirabad on the Alamdar Road, the roof of a house collapsed due to a gas cylinder blast. However, no casualty was reported. Locals said the blast did not occur due to gas leakage, but the roof was hit by a rocket. They said that such incidents have occurred in the past.

Comments