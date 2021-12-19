Zardari responsible for PPP’s pathetic performance in Sindh: Miftah

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sindh secretary-general and former federal finance minister Miftah Ismail said that the party of Asif Ali Zardari was in power in Sindh for the past 14 years and it should be accountable for the pathetic situation of the province, the Geo News reported.

Talking to the media in Hyderabad, Ismail asked what did the former president Asif Ali Zardari did for the development of the people of Sindh. He said Sindh supplies 65 percent gas to the country and despite that it suffers from its acute shortages. The “Sindh's resources and the benefits of the 18th Amendment have not been used for the improvement of the province and the well being of its people,” he said.

The PML-N leader also charged that similarly, the MQM, PTI did nothing for the residents of the province.