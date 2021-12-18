Another suspected case of Omicron variant reported in Karachi

KARACHI: Health authorities in Karachi Friday confirmed detection of a another 'strongly-suspected' case of Omicron variant of Covid-19, saying the sample of a person who arrived from the UK had been handed over to the Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) for Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) for its confirmation.
"A 35-year old man who had arrived in Karachi on December 08 was tested positive for Covid-19 and he was asked to get quarantined at a local hotel in Saddar. The man slipped from the hotel but his Covid-19 sample sent to AKU suggested that he was infected with the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2.
NEW DELHI: An Indian politician has sparked outrage after joking about rape in parliament. Ramesh Kumar, former...
ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office said on Friday that the adoption of a Pakistan-sponsored resolution by consensus of the...
MQM-P would consider the invitation to meet Nawaz Sharif in London 'positively'
LAHORE: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Shahzad Akbar said Friday PMLN...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said that with the available...
ISLAMABAD: On the call of the Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PPP held nationwide...
Comments