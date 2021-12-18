Another suspected case of Omicron variant reported in Karachi

KARACHI: Health authorities in Karachi Friday confirmed detection of a another 'strongly-suspected' case of Omicron variant of Covid-19, saying the sample of a person who arrived from the UK had been handed over to the Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) for Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) for its confirmation.

"A 35-year old man who had arrived in Karachi on December 08 was tested positive for Covid-19 and he was asked to get quarantined at a local hotel in Saddar. The man slipped from the hotel but his Covid-19 sample sent to AKU suggested that he was infected with the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2.