Court informed about campuses closure over smog

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday informed the Lahore High Court that educational institutions would be closed from December 23. Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court heard the petition of Shiraz Zaka advocate who argued that no concrete and effective measures had been taken to control smog. Following the court order, the Punjab government's law officer said that the government was ready to close educational institutions from December 23 to the first week of January.
The court sought notification of the holidays at the next hearing. Justice Shahid Karim said that holidays in educational institutions would reduce the intensity of smog and also improve the flow of traffic. Further processing of the applications will be on December 20. Previously, the court had expressed concern over the escalation of smog in Lahore and directed the Punjab government to consider the proposal to close schools from December 20.
LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Environmental Protection M Rizwan presided over the fifth meeting of the Punjab...
LAHORE:Around 87 Hindu pilgrims from India arrived in City via Wagah border to perform religious rites at Katas Raj...
LAHORE:Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar presided over a meeting of the full board of BOR here...
LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar while proposing to increase the quota of general seats from 5 percent to 10...
LAHORE:Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati has inaugurated the "Christmas Peace Pray Train" as part of...
LAHORE:An accused admitted in Ganga Ram Hospital in police custody jumped down from second floor washroom to escape...
Comments