Court informed about campuses closure over smog

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday informed the Lahore High Court that educational institutions would be closed from December 23. Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court heard the petition of Shiraz Zaka advocate who argued that no concrete and effective measures had been taken to control smog. Following the court order, the Punjab government's law officer said that the government was ready to close educational institutions from December 23 to the first week of January.

The court sought notification of the holidays at the next hearing. Justice Shahid Karim said that holidays in educational institutions would reduce the intensity of smog and also improve the flow of traffic. Further processing of the applications will be on December 20. Previously, the court had expressed concern over the escalation of smog in Lahore and directed the Punjab government to consider the proposal to close schools from December 20.