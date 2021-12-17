Arabic literature moot

Islamabad : Two-day international conference on ‘Socio-Historical Role of Fictional Narratives in the Development of Arabic Literature’ organised by Arabic Department of National University of Modern Languages (NUML), in collaboration with Centre of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Sialkot kicked off here at NUML.
The chief guest of the inaugural session was Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Bin Saeed Al Malki, while Dr. Habib Ur Rehman Asim and Prof. Dr. Refaat Aly Mohamed Sayed, Dean Arabic Faculty Asyut-Al Azhar University, Egypt participated as key note speakers. NUML Rector Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar HI(M), Director General Brig Syed Nadir Ali, pro-rectors, deans, directors, HoDs, faculty members and a larger number of students also attended the ceremony.
