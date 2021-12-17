$62 billion infrastructural and energy projects being developed under CPEC: scholars

SUKKUR: The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a sum total of multiple infrastructural and energy projects worth $62 billion presently underway in Pakistan.

It was stated by research scholars during the three-day International Conference organized by the Department of Political Science in collaboration with the Sindh government and other institutions.

They said that China and Pakistan saw CPEC as a game changer fostering shared prosperity and peace in the region, adding that women had been under-represented in the policy making process in Pakistan.

“The patriarchal structure in the country does not allow the participation of women in politics and politics is considered as the domain of the male,” a scholar observed, adding that the strength of federation could be attained with education, consensus and distribution of equitable resources. As many as 50 research papers were presented by local and international research scholars on the second day.