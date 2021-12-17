Iran-linked hackers attack Israeli targets

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: An Iran-linked hacking group attacked seven Israeli targets over a 24-hour period this week, an Israeli cyber-security firm said, in the latest episode of cyber-warfare between the rival states.
The targets of the attack by the group called "Charming Kitten" included the Israeli "government and business sector", Tel Aviv-based Check Point said in a statement late Wednesday, without providing specifics. "Check Point has blocked these attacks, as we witnessed communications between a server used by this group and the targets in Israel," said the firm. "Our reports of the last 48 hours prove that both criminal hacking groups and nation state actors are engaged in the exploration of this vulnerability."
