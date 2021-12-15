Smog layer over Lahore thickens

LAHORE: Thick layer of smog continued to engulf the City as the highest AQI reached 431 at Shahdara here Tuesday.

Met officials predicted that smog would continue to prevail in the City and on Wednesday (today) the AQI will be “very poor”. As per the data of EPA, the AQI recorded by mobile monitoring van at Shahdara was 431, at National Hockey Stadium Gulberg it was 336, at Township it was 262 and at Town Hall it was 245. They predicted that light rain/snowfall was expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and its adjoining hilly areas and smog/fog was likely to increase in plain areas of Punjab during night/morning. Tuesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Ziarat where mercury dropped to -10°C.