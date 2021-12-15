Murder of journalist Aziz Memon: Court summons PPP MNA, ex-UC Nazim on 15th

KARACHI: The model court of district Naushero-Feroze, Sindh, has summoned Pakistan People's Party leaders MNA Syed Abrar Shah and former UC Nazim Shahid Ikram Malik on December 15, 2021, in the murder case of journalist Aziz Memon.

Journalist Aziz Memon, associated with a Sindhi-language daily, was murdered on February 16, 2020, and his body tied with a wire around his neck was recovered from a canal in Naushero Feroze.

Hafeez Memon, brother of deceased Journalist Memon, in his written complaint to the court prayed to include PPP leaders MNA Abrar Shah and former UC Nazim Shahid Ikram Malik as accused in the murder case of his brother Aziz Memon.

Hafeez Memon was of the view that his brother was threatened by both the PPP leaders of dire consequences. “My brother Aziz had also expressed such concerns in his life through his video and also approached authorities for his safety,” said Hafeez Memon in his application. The court issued notices to the PPP leaders, directing them to appear before the court and submit their replies.