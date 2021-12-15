Germany to fund clean energy transition

Islamabad : Germany will provide 150 million euros to Pakistan to support its clean energy transition and nature-based solutions for ecosystem restoration.
This was stated by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam while addressing the panel discussion on the 26th UN Climate Change Conference here.
He said the mega grant was announced by German minister at the largest global moot on climate change in Glasgow last month.
Malik Amin said Pakistan is the only country that has implemented nature-based solutions for conserving the biodiversity and natural environment ahead of the entire world. He said Pakistan has been declared Nature Champion along with Congo and Costa Rica due to its successful Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation implementation on ground.
