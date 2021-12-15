Laptops distributed among agri scientists

Islamabad : The Korea Programme on International Agriculture (KOPIA) Pakistan Centre distributed eight laptops to the scientists actively participating in ongoing three Technical Cooperation Projects (TCP’s) for successful implementation, said a press release issued by the Embassy of Republic of Korea in Islamabad.

The ceremony, attended by a select gathering, was arranged at the Community Hall in the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) Tuesday morning. Ambassador of Republic of Korea, Mr Suh Sangpyo attended the ceremony.

The technical cooperation projects include self-sufficiency of virus free potato seed multiplication by ‘Aeroponic Technique’, Chilli production and post-harvest management technology development in Pakistan, and establishment of production technology of major fodder crops in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Mr Suh Sangpyo lauded the efforts made by the Pakistani scientists and reaffirmed commitment to support Pakistan in achieving self-sufficiency and food security through successful transfer of technology.

The Chairman PARC, Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali, appreciated the Government and the People of the Republic of Korea for the support and discussed future bilateral cooperation.

Dr. Cho Gyoung-rae, Director KOPIA appreciated the dedication of the Pakistani talent working tirelessly for the projects. The event concluded with Director General NARC, Engr. Shamim-ul-Sibtain Shah’s vote of thanks. Later, the Ambassador visited the TCO project sites.