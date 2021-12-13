Mild earthquake jolts Hyderabad, Kotri, parts of KP

ISLAMABAD: A 4.1-magnitude earthquake was felt in Hyderabad, Kotri and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the wee hours of Sunday.
The magnitude of the earthquake was measured 4.1 on the Richter Scale as per the US Geological Survey. The tremors were felt at 5:27am Sunday morning, Geo News reported. Several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also jolted by the earthquake. These include Swat, Shangla, Buner, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Chitral and Malakand. These areas were jolted by the quake at 4.45am.
Residents across these cities panicked, and rushed out into the open spaces, reciting the ‘Kalima’ and other verses from the Holy Quran. There are no immediate reports of any loss of life or property.
