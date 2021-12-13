Lahore DC issued show-cause notice under RTI Act

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Commission has issued a show-cause notice to the Lahore deputy commissioner for not making public details about the meetings, held for issuing no objection certificates (NOCs) for establishment of petrol pumps, and other related information.

While hearing a Shamaila Irfan Vs. DC Lahore case, Chief Commissioner Mahboob Qadir Shah remarked that if a public information officer did not perform his duty diligently, the head of department would be responsible for non-implementation of the Right to Information (RTI) Act and its consequences.

The Lahore DC has been asked to explain why the required information was not made public despite passage of 100 days. The DC has been directed to ensure in-person appearance of his public information officer in the Information Commission offices on Dec 15 to explain the reasons for not providing the required information, and furnish the commission orders implementation report.

The chief information commissioner has also sent a copy of the notice to the head of provincial committee for implementation of the RTI Act, additional chief secretary (S&GAD) so that he could look into the matter personally and get the law implemented.