Lady smuggler arrested

PESHAWAR: The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department in an successful operation arrested two drug smugglers including a lady smuggler and recovered 7530 grams of cannabis from a car they were on board at main Northern Bypass road here on Sunday.

According to detail, the car bearing no LEI 5128 on Northern Bypass going toward Charsadda when intercepted by Excise officials on a tip-off and on searching arrested a lady smuggler with the driver.On searching 7530 grams of cannabis recovered, the female accused was arrested and a case has been registered, said the Excise officials.