Islamabad to have Pakistan’s largest Ferris wheel soon

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is all set to launch another entertainment initiative for the citizens of Islamabad, the spokesman for CDA said here on Sunday.

Pakistan’s largest Ferris wheel with a height of about 180 feet has been planned for installation at Lake View Park. The Phase-II of the park stalled for over a decade is now being developed.

The CDA chairman has directed Environment Wing to bring PC-I of the project for approval at the earliest. Furthermore, Pakistan Movement Park is being developed along Islamabad Highway around the flag in sector H-8.

The park along with landscape features will also have gigantic walls with 2-D images showing the different pictorials of the largest migration of history. Work is going on at a speedy pace and the park will be inaugurated on 23 March 2022. Similarly, a new park has been planned near Bhara Kahu in the National Park area.

The park apart from other features will have an exclusive section for ladies and children. Some of the other salient features include a walking track, kids playing gadgets, exercise units, a water sports area, a mini-golf course, and a forest area. The park will be constructed on the land retrieved from the encroachers. The CDA chairman has been directed to prepare PC-I of all these projects at the earliest and place it in the upcoming CDADWP for consideration.