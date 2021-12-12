CTD arrests brother-in-law for killing SBC secretary

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department Police, Karachi on Saturday arrested main suspect, brother-in-law and other relatives in the killing of Sindh Bar Council (SBC) Secretary Irfan Mahar and suspected his wife and other relatives’ involvement in the murder.

Sources privy to the CTD told The News that in a major development regarding the high-profile case of murder of Secretary SBC, Irfan Mahar, the CTD Police Karachi, after finding the solid evidences of alleged involvement of the close relatives of the deceased, raided at five different places, including Karachi’s Lassi Goth, Dakhan, Ghari Yaseen, Larkana and Shikarpur, arresting six persons, including main suspect, brother-in-law of the deceased, Akbar Mahar and accomplices Rahim Bux Mahar, Wajid Jakhro and two other persons of Mangi and Lashari castes.

The sources informed The News that the police suspected deceased Irfan’s wife, Sahibzadi’s main role in the murder of her husband and tried to arrest her, who is still at large.

The sources privy to the SBC said that the police have also detained an official of the Sindh Bar Council, Additional Secretary Parvez Memon in connection with the same case.

According to the CTD Police sources, the murder took place on the property dispute as the deceased’s wife wanted to get control of all the properties of her husband and when her husband handed over some of the properties to his brothers, she planned his murder in connivance with her brother, Akbar Mahar.

Akbar Mahar murdered his brother-in-law Irfan Mahar with the help of his relative, Rahim Bux Mahar and other associates, Wajid Jakhro and others.

The police claimed to have recovered the murder weapon, 30-bore pistol, motorbike, helmets along with the records of staying of Akbar and his other aides at Karachi’s hotel and the Call Data Record (CDR) of the suspects. Sindh Bar Council (SBC) Secretary Irfan Mahar was killed by unidentified assailants in a target attack on his vehicle in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area on December 1, when he was going back to his home after leaving his children to school. A case was registered under the Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997, 302 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Shahrah-e-Faisal Police Station against two unknown suspects on the compliant of deceased’s brother, Rizwan Mahar.

Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took the notice of murder of Irfan Mahar, Secretary Sindh Bar Council (SBC) and directed the police authorities to immediately arrest the culprits.

Different lawyers’ organisations, bar associations and civil society organisations protested the targeted murder of Irfan Mahar and demanded the arrest of murderers forthwith.