Rich tribute paid to late gynaecologist

PESHAWAR: The medical fraternity on Friday paid rich tribute to the late gynaecologist Prof Dr Zakia Minhas and remembered her services at a condolence reference organised by the Department of Gynaecology of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH).

Chairman Board of Governors (BoG) of Khyber Teaching Hospital Prof Nadeem Khawar, Dean Khyber Medical College (KMC) Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb, noted oncologist Prof Dr Sher Muhammad Khan of Rehman Medical Institute, Gynecologist Prof Dr Saeed Majeed, Prof Dr Lubna Hassan, Prof Bilquis Afridi, Prof Nasreen Ruby,Prof Parveen Azim, Dr Falak Naz, Prof Sadia Sethi, Prof Mahmunir, Prof Hashim Khan Azam, Prof Ishaq Khattak, Prof Wazir Muhammad, Prof Rooh ul Muqim, Prof Saima Gillani, Prof Shahnaz Nadir, Prof Tallat Naz, Dr Adil M Zaki, and all the staff of Kulsoom Maternity Home and all Gynae faculty of KTH attended the condolence reference.

Prof Dr Jamila Naib, Chairperson, Department of Gynaecology, KTH, in her speech shed light on the life of Dr Zakia Minhas.

She said, “We have gathered here today to bid farewell to a legendary human being, an exemplary woman, a saviour and a messiah to the thousands of women who she inspired in so many different ways. Prof Dr Zakia Minhas was a teacher of teachers. For over five decades Dr Minhas has been touching the hearts of people with her great influence, her inspiration and charisma. Not only was she a legendary doctor and a highly professional clinician, Dr Minhas was an exemplary human being, a woman with the highest moral standards and true love for her people. She held various positions in Khyber Teaching Hospital and was the administrator in Khyber Teaching Hospital from 1981 to 1988 who was the first gynaecologist in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

Prof Dr Nadeem Khawar in his address said, “I was fortunate to have been a student of Prof Dr Zakia Minhas and she will always be in our hearts.