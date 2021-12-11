3,000 cops deployed for polio vaccinators’ security in Mardan

MARDAN: Around 3,000 policemen have been deployed for the security of the polio vaccination campaign, which started here on Friday.
A spokesman for Mardan Police said that the campaign would continue for five days and will end on December 14, 2021. During the campaign, the district police have banned tinted windows in vehicles, pillion riding and display of weapons.
Similarly, the spokesman said that DPO Dr Zahidullah was himself supervising the security of the polio vaccinators while the cops have also intensified snap checking on various routes and SHOs and circle DSPs have been directed to perform patrolling on the roads.
Meanwhile, the police arrested two accused in murder and attempted murder cases on Friday.
One Rawan was arrested in a murder case while Farzand Ali was nabbed in an attempted murder case. The cops also recovered the weapons of offence from the arrestees during the investigation.
