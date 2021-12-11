PHF sends junior goalkeepers with senior team over visa issue

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary Olympian Asif Bajwa has said that goalkeepers of the junior team would join the seniors in Bangladesh because the visa applications of the seniors had not been processed.

He told 'The News' that Amjad Ali and Mazhar Abbas had not received their visas, so the PHF was forced to send Abdullah and Waqar in order to avoid embarrassment in Dhaka.

Pakistan team is participating in Asian Hockey Championship from December 14-22, along with five other Asian countries.

The performance of junior goalkeepers in the recently concluded World Cup in India did not satisfy the hockey experts and team officials but their visas for Bangladesh were ready so they were sent with the senior team.

Goalkeeping coach Olympian Ahmed Alam had recommended Amjad and Mazhar for Asian Hockey Championship.

The visa process of Amjad and Mazhar might be delayed further because Saturday and Sunday are weekly holidays in Bangladesh, and only one day was left before the championship.

If the visa process was not completed in the limited time and the championship started it would be a very embarrassing situation for Pakistan. Thus, PHF finally decided that Abdullah and Waqar should be sent for Bangladesh as a preemptive measure.