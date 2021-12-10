Milking health

Pakistan is seeing a rise in milk being sold in unhygienic containers. Such milk is often unpasteurised and quite injurious to health as it can get contaminated easily. Sellers add water to the milk to increase volume. It has also been reported that they inject their animals with oxytocin injections to increase yield, which is harmful to consumers.

District health officers must look into this matter urgently. All dairy farmers and sellers should be regulated for quality control. There should be certifications to determine those sellers who sell clean and unadulterated dairy products.

Shakir H Shamim

Islamabad