Drought-like

It is undeniably true that Pakistan has been facing an acute water shortage. However, there seem to be no concrete measures underway to resolve this problem. Sindh receives less water from River Indus than Punjab. This has led to problems from farmers, while also reducing the amount of potable water for residents.

Moreover, there has been a rise in water-borne diseases due to contaminated and non-potable water. It seems that there is some corruption involved in the unfair distribution of the water of River Indus. In March, the members of the Sindh Assembly claimed that Sindh was receiving 37 percent less than its fair share of water as determined by the Water Accord. The authorities concerned should look into the matter on an urgent basis to resolve the residents’ problems.

Aftab Essa Halepoto

Jamshoro