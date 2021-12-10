Siraj asks world to provide relief to Afghan people

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq has reiterated his appeal to the Muslim countries and world organisations to provide immediate relief assistance to the starving Afghan people to avert the looming humanitarian crisis. He was talking to a four-member delegation of Afghanistan Hilal-e-Ahmer led by its President Maulvi Matiul Haq Khalis at Mansoora on Thursday.

The Afghan delegation chief apprised Siraj-ul-Haq of the existing challenges and looming threats to poverty and disease stricken people to ensure humanitarian aid to millions of suffering people. The delegation head said dispatching food, medicines and winter packages to remote area amid looming snowy season was a major challenge for them. He said the social welfare body was making efforts to ensure food supply but the shortages were acute and challenges were bigger as they needed more resources to enhance services.