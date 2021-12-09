NUMS VC visits NARC

Islamabad: Lt Gen (r) Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed HI(M), Vice Chancellor of the National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS), Rawalpindi visited along with Ayesha Mohyuddin Prof. Biochemistry and molecular biology/ Head of Population and Disease Genetics (NUMS) at National Institute for Genomics and advance Biotechnology (NIGAB), says a press release.

Dr. Ghulam muhammad ali, chairman, PARC welcomed the guests in the institute and briefed about activities being carried in the field of plant and animal biotechnology.

PARC Chairman along with Dr. Aish Muhammad, director NIGAB conducted the detail visit of institute Labs especially Plant Tissue culture and Next Generation Sequencing Machine. Meeting was arranged in the institute to introduce the NIGAB Scientist and details about their research activities.

The VC informed the scientists about the role of NUMS which is multifarious and successful in the field of medical, nursing, allied health, veterinary, biomedical technologies, genetics and biological sciences. He also emphasized to research on the basic, applied sciences.

Lt Gen (r) Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed HI(M), vice chancellor of the National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) appreciated the work of NIGAB scientists and taken keen interest in Medicinal Plants of Herbarium Program and different fruits plants of Horticulture institute.

Dr. Ghulam muhammad ali, chairman PARC thanked to Lt Gen (r)Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed HI(M), for their valuable visit and agreed to collaborative research work between PARC and The National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS).