Bank Alfalah, Grand City sign MoU

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah Islamic and Grand City have joined hands to facilitate customers buy their own house under the government’s low cost housing scheme, a statement said on Wednesday.

The partnership between both parties aims to cater to evolving financial needs of mutual customers by enabling them avail benefits being offered under the housing scheme.

“The alliance between both parties will play a key role in materializing the vision of our customers of buying their dream house,” said Muhamid Jamal Ansari, head of consumer finance at Bank Alfalah Islamic.

He said a shariah compliant house financing package would be announced for Grand City & Bank Alfalah Islamic customers who want to enjoy international standards of infrastructure development with luxurious facilities.

The package would facilitate the customers with an option of financing under the low cost housing scheme along with other facilities such as purchase of a house, purchase of a plot and construction, as well as development on a plot already purchased by a customer.

Syed Salman bin Waris Gillani, CEO at Grand City, said they had planned to offer quality housing/apartment options for customers with affordable price ranges.

Alliance with Bank Alfalah Islamic will provide customers with better financing options in the market, he added.