Buzdar orders CMO staff to solve people’s problems

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the CM Office to inspect the attendance, pace of file work and disposal of summaries.

The chief minister directed the staff to observe office timings and discipline. He met with Adviser Hanif Pitafi, MPA Tahir Randhawa and others at the DS office and made his way to the conference room to discuss the agenda with the participants of the staff meeting. While directing to take quick action on files being forwarded to CMO, Usman Buzdar asked the staff to ensure early disposal of the summaries. Similarly, the problems of visitors should be timely solved while treating them with respect, he asked. The CMO staff should become an example for other departments, he added and announced that he would continue surprise inspections to ensure prompt public service delivery.

Adviser Hanif Pitafi said the departmental performance was being improved and a positive message was given to the people due to inspections by the CM. Tahir Randhawa termed such visits important to ensure good governance.

MEETING: The chief minister on Wednesday chaired the 9th meeting of the public-private partnership policy & monitoring board which gave in-principle approval to technical and financial bids for the O&M project and procurement and installation of water meters in Lahore. The chief minister directed to take steps to proceed further adding that other PPP mode projects should be given final shape without delay.

The meeting also endorsed the decisions made in the 7th and 8th meetings. Provincial ministers Hashim Jawan Bakht and Asad Khokhar, MPAs Mian Shafi Muhammad and Khadija Umar, chief secretary, Planning and Development (P&D) Chairman, housing secretary, former SCCI president, CEO Punjab Public Private Partnership authority and others attended the meeting.