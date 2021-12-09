Timely completion of Data Ganj Bakhsh Flyover ordered

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar paid a surprise visit to under-construction Data Ganj Bakhsh Flyover project on Wednesday. LDA Chief Engineer (II) Mazhar Hussain Khan, Project Director Iqrar Hussain and other officers concerned of LDA, Nespak and Wasa were also present. Chief Engineer (II) LDA Mazhar Khan briefed the DG about the ongoing construction work and claimed that the project will be completed on time.
