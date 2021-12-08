Chandka medical college student wrote suicide note, says report

SUKKUR: Twelve days after the alleged suicide of Larkana's Chandka Medical College student Noshin Kazmi, it has been revealed after forensic examination of the suicide note that the handwriting has matched with that of the deceased student. The note was recovered from the hostel room of Kazmi. The SSP Larkana, Imran Qureshi, said that he had shared the forensic examination report with the parents of the late Noshin Kazmi. He said that the final post-mortem report and other investigation reports were awaited.
