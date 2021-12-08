 
close
Wednesday December 08, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Two terrorists arrested in Peshawar

By Bureau report
December 08, 2021

PESHAWAR: The Counter Terrorism Department on Tuesday arrested two alleged terrorists during action in the suburbs of Peshawar.

An official said the

held terrorists belonged to Daesh and were planning terrorist attacks in the city.The official said those held were identified as Mohammad Farooq and Guldar.

Two grenades and explosives were also recovered from the held terrorists during the action in Urmar.