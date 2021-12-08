Two terrorists arrested in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Counter Terrorism Department on Tuesday arrested two alleged terrorists during action in the suburbs of Peshawar.
An official said the
held terrorists belonged to Daesh and were planning terrorist attacks in the city.The official said those held were identified as Mohammad Farooq and Guldar.
Two grenades and explosives were also recovered from the held terrorists during the action in Urmar.
