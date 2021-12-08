PSF withdraws application for hosting WSF AGM

KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) does not intend to host the 2022 or 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of World Squash Federation (WSF).

PSF in its 48th AGM decided to request the WSF to give Pakistan the chance to host the 2022 AGM after the cancellation of the hosting of 2021 AGM.

But PSF has now withdrawn this proposal. “Pakistan Squash Federation formally withdrew their application to host either the 2022 or 2023 WSF AGM,” said Sean Warden of WSF in communication with ‘The News’.

It is to be noted that last year PSF moved a motion in the 50th AGM of WSF that the next AGM of the WSF should be allotted to Pakistan.

But PSF withdrew the motion as the Chief Executive of WSF explained that this was the purview of the WSF Board to decide where to hold the AGM.

Later, the WSF Board in April this year allotted the hosting rights of its 51st AGM to Pakistan and scheduled it in Islamabad from November 22-28 with legend Jahangir Khan as its ambassador.

Pakistan was excited to host the WSF AGM for the first time in history along with a conference lasting a day and a half before the AGM featuring high-level speakers from across the sporting world. Representatives from more than 40 national federations were expected to attend the 51st WSF AGM.

But the WSF informed the PSF in August that only three countries had confirmed their physical participation in the 51st AGM in Islamabad.

Therefore, the WSF decided to hold the 2021 AGM virtually.

“The WSF Board has decided to organise a virtual AGM due to the travel restrictions imposed on many countries and the quarantine that may result from traveling back from Pakistan,” said Sean Warden, the WSF Administration Coordinator, in communication with ‘The News’ then.

“It was then decided to allow our MNFs [member national federations] to attend virtually and not physically to ensure a robust attendance at our AGM 2021,” he added.