Over 15-acre state land retrieved

LAHORE: The Board of Revenue has retrieved more than 15 acres of state land valuing Rs230 million in its drive in Khanewal, Multan and Sahiwal. In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar said more than one acre state land valuing Rs213.8 million in Sahiwal, over 12 acre valuing Rs22.7 million in Khanewal and more than two acre worth Rs5.9 million in Multan have been recovered from illegal occupants. As much as Rs188,000 acre land was reclaimed in a province-wise drive. The total value of this land is Rs473 billion, he said.