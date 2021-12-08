Food & Nutrition Plan for 2022 discussed

LAHORE: The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch chaired a meeting with a delegation of Unicef Nutrition Mission Pakistan here at department’s office.

Chief Nutrition Pakistan Dr Antainae Garma Menaz, Nutrition Specialist Dr Saeed Qadir, Dr Shafiq-ue-Rehman, Nutrition Officer Dr Uzma Khurram Bukhari, Dr Lucy and Consultant Dr Agha Safdar were present during the meeting.

The main agenda of meeting was to discuss Food and Nutrition Plan for the year 2022, during which, it was suggested that nutrition plan for both adult parents to be added in the ongoing 1,000-day mother and child nutrition programme as both father and mother play a key role in brought-up of a healthy child.

Expressing his views Secretary P&SHD said, "Stunting and wasting are the two major nutritional deficiency issues in Punjab particularly in southern regions and these factors greatly affects the health index of children. Secretary P&SHD while talking about initiatives taken to control nutritional deficiency said, "We are providing supplements for 62% of children who are above five-year age and are facing deficiency of Vitamin D all across Punjab, assessing deficiency of micro-nutrients in children was a very helpful tool which has given valuable data for policy-makers to devise effective strategies regarding malnutrition." He said, "We are also looking forward to make legal and legislative changes to increase coverage to nutrition programme. Human Capital Investment and Ehsaas Nashonuma Programme are working to serve same purpose which is to fight malnutrition. P&SHD in collaboration with UNICEF would establish a benchmark programme of Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative, in this matter.

The secretary stressed upon the fact that, " The slogan of “Health for all” can only be achieved if we eradicate malnutrition and for that, we want to collaborate with all the stakeholders, UNICEF is helping us in capacity building to fight malnutrition while, we are looking forward to work on development schemes in coming days, IRMNCH is a vital part of our programme which I am sure will play a crucial role.”