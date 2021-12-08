Kenyan charity roots for nature-based solutions to water stress

NAIROBI: A Kenyan charity on Tuesday urged corporate organizations to embrace nature-based solutions to water stress that has escalated amid climate change and rapid population growth.
Eddy Njoroge, president of Upper Tana Nairobi Water Fund Trust (UTNWFT) said at a forum held in Nairobi that unsustainable farming practices in the Upper Tana catchment basin, coupled with climate change, population growth and increased industrial demand are threatening the supply of water to the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.
