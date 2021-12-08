‘Society, government responsible for protecting human rights’

An awareness walk was organised on Tuesday, ahead of the December 10 Human Rights Day, from the Sindh Assembly to the Karachi Press Club in connection with Sindh Human Rights Week announced by Surendar Valasai, special assistant to the chief minister for human rights, at a news conference on Monday.

A large number of members of the civil society, NGOs and the province’s Vigilance Committee for Human Rights participated in the walk. They were carrying placards and banners highlighting the importance of human rights for an egalitarian and progressive society.

The walk was led by Valasai and participated among others by vigilance committee members Ayub Khosa, Kaiser Nizamani and Dr Rakesh Motiani, SHE Club founder Saman Abid and Noorunnisa Abro.

Valasai told the media on the occasion that protecting and promoting human rights is the joint responsibility of society and the government, saying that the Sindh government is carrying out the human rights awareness campaign as per the vision of the Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.