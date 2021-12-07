 
Tuesday December 07, 2021
December 07, 2021

LAHORE: School Education Department (SED) Punjab has posted Pervez Akhtar Khan as Chief Executive Officer of District Education Authority (DEA) Lahore. A notification has been issued in this regard. Pervez Akhtar Khan has already served as CEO DEA Lahore and before that he has also served at EDO Education Lahore.