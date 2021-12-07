Federal Cup tennis kicks off in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The 34th edition of the Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships 2021 got underway with the qualifying round on Monday here at the PTF/DA Complex.

Ahmed Kamil, Kamran Khan, Mahatir Muhammad, Usman Ejaz, Talha Bin Asif, Abbas Khan, Jabir Ali, and Shaheen Mehmood qualified for the main draw of men’s singles by winning their respective matches on the opening day of the country’s premier tennis event.

As many as 48 matches were decided in the qualifying round. The main draw gets underway today (Tuesday). Twenty players were directly drafted into the main draw as per the PTF National Ranking Policy whereas four wildcards and eight qualifiers completed the draw of 32.

The draw of men’s singles and ladies’ singles were taken out by Muhammad Arif Qureshi, ITF White Badge Referee in the presence of the players. According to the men’s singles draw top eight seeds are Aqeel Khan (Wapda), Muhammad Abid, Muhammad Shoaib, Heera Ashiq, Mudassar Murtaza, Yousaf Khalil, Ahmed Ch and Barkatullah.

J7 Group of Companies is the main sponsor of the 34th edition of the Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships whereas Star Marketing is joining hands as co-sponsor. Results: Men’s singles qualifying round: Ahmad Kamil bt Faizan Shahid 8-0; Kamran Khan bt Muhammad Bilal 8-6; Mahatir Muhammad bt Ahmed Nael Qureshi 8-3; Usman Ejaz bt Talha Khan 8-3; Talha Bin Asif bt Hamid Israr 3-2 (Retd); Abbas Khan bt Muhammad Zaryab 8-6; Jabir Ali bt Abdul Karim 8-1; Shaheen Mehmood bt Azeem Khan 8-4.

Second round: Faizan Shahid bt Azan Shahid 6-3; Kamran Khan bt Muhammad Abdullah 6-3; Mahatir Muhammad bt Zaryab Pirzada 6-4; Ahmad Nael Qureshi bt Dr. Hamid Akram 6-0; Talha Khan bt Haseen Inyat Raja 6-3; Usman Ejaz bt Shaeel Durab 6-0; Talha Bin Asif bt Hasam Khan 6-2; Hamid Israr bt Parbhat Kumar 6-3; Muhammad Zaryab bt Huzaima Abdul Rehman 7-6(1); Jabir Ali bt Shawal Azeem 6-1; Shaheen Mahmood bt Muhammad Hamza Asim 6-1.