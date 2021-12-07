Two ‘robbers’ killed, five held in police encounters

Two alleged robbers were gunned down and five others arrested in separate police encounters on Monday. The New Karachi Industrial Area police said cops were patrolling the area when they were informed that five armed men were robbing citizens in New Karachi’s Sector-11G. The police team reached the scene and raised an alarm, ordering the robbers to surrender.

Upon seeing the police, the suspects opened fire on them. In retaliation, the police also fired shots and arrested three of the five suspects in an injured condition. The other two managed to escape.

The police shifted the casualities to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where two robbers, who are yet to be identified, succumbed to their injuries, while Asghar remained admitted to the hospital. A passerby, Gul Zaib, was also injured in the exchange of fire. The police seized two pistols and as man motorcycles from their possession.

In a similar police encounter in SITE Superhighway, Sarfaraz, Akram, Iqbal and Saleem were arrested in an injured condition. The SITE Superhighway police claimed to have recovered three pistols, two motorcycles and 21 mobile phones from their possession. They were transported to the ASH for medical treatment in police custody.