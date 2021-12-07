Taken from home

It is incumbent upon a state to protect all citizens and to ensure the rule of laws and provision of justice. In order to fulfil this duty, Pakistan should work to ensure that all incidents of disappearances of citizens are ceased. Such incidents create discontent and drive the relatives of the victims to despair. Disputes and dissent between a government and citizens will always exist. However, they must be resolved in a suitable fashion.

Historically too, autocratic elements within the ruling elite of the country have resorted to the British Raj legacy of silencing dissent through force. They kidnapped and tortured dissenters, instead of trying them in the courts of law. However, such use of force gives misguided and mischief-making groups the leeway to take up arms. Enemies of the state can then exploit the situation. The government must ensure that such opportunities are not created for Pakistan’s enemies.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore