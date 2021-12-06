Over 250 rickshaw drivers fined for entering Islamabad

Islamabad: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined over 250 rickshaw drivers and impounded 75 in various police stations for entering the capital city.

ITP has launched a special crackdown on rickshaw drivers for illegally entering into federal capital Premises, especially in rural areas. According to an ITP official, SSP Traffic, Omer Khan has directed all the zonal DSPs for taking action against illegal rickshaw pullers and sought reports on a daily basis.

"Illegal rickshaws will not be allowed to enter into Islamabad Premises under any circumstances, the rule of law will be ensured as much as possible, the purpose of the action is to ensure the flow of traffic and the provision of an integrated traffic system to the citizens", the official quoted SSP as saying.