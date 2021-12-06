Over 250 rickshaw drivers fined for entering Islamabad

Islamabad: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined over 250 rickshaw drivers and impounded 75 in various police stations for entering the capital city.
ITP has launched a special crackdown on rickshaw drivers for illegally entering into federal capital Premises, especially in rural areas. According to an ITP official, SSP Traffic, Omer Khan has directed all the zonal DSPs for taking action against illegal rickshaw pullers and sought reports on a daily basis.
"Illegal rickshaws will not be allowed to enter into Islamabad Premises under any circumstances, the rule of law will be ensured as much as possible, the purpose of the action is to ensure the flow of traffic and the provision of an integrated traffic system to the citizens", the official quoted SSP as saying.
Rawalpindi: The Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority Tariq Mehmood Murtaza on Sunday said that the construction...
Rawalpindi: A welcome party for girl students was arranged here at Jinnah Institute of Informatics and Commerce....
Islamabad: Former Minister for National Harmony and Chairman All Pakistan Minorities Alliance ,Dr. Paul Jacob Bhatti...
Islamabad: It is over two years now that the COVID-19 hit people all over the world. And those were, and still are the...
Rawalpindi: The increase in property valuation by the Federal Board of Revenue is grossly excessive and unacceptable,...
Islamabad: The residents of the federal capital still await recovery of their millions of rupees as the Islamabad...