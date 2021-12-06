Pakistan 188-2 at stumps in rain-hit BD Test

DHAKA: Rain again interrupted the second Test in Dhaka between Bangladesh and Pakistan on Sunday with only 6.2 overs played and the tourists extending their lead.

Play did not get under way until after lunch with Pakistan reaching 188-2, adding 27 from their first day total.

Overnight unbeaten batsman Azhar Ali struck back-to-back boundaries off pace bowler Ebadot Hossain to complete his 34th Test fifty before the match officials called off play at 3:00 pm local time.

Ali was batting on 52, alongside skipper Babar Azam, who added 11 runs, including a boundary off the first ball of the day, to stay unbeaten on 71.

Rain, which got heavier in the afternoon, allowed only thirty minutes of play on the second day of the Dhaka Test.

Azhar brought up the 100-run stand before he struck two fours off Ebadot Hossain to reach his fifty, off 126 balls. The pair have so far added 118 runs for the unbroken third-wicket stand. It was a day of light to heavy showers, which started around half an hour before the scheduled start of play. The first time the umpires announced the possibility of a start to the day’s proceedings was at 11:20am, but five minutes before play was to get underway, rain returned, forcing the players back into the dressing room.The weather lived up to the original forecast of a downpour on Sunday, and it is likely to continue into the third and fourth days. This is due to the deep depression caused by the cyclone Jawad on the west-central Bay of Bengal.

Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Chittagong by eight wickets.

Score Board

Pakistan won the Toss

Pakistan 1st Innings

Abid b Taijul 39

Shafique b Taijul 25

Azhar not out 52

Babar (c) not out 71

Extras: (lb 1) 1

Total: (63.2 Ov,) 188/2

Yet to bat: Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan †, Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali, Hasan Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Fall: 1-59, 18.3 ov 2-70, 24.6 ov

Bowling: Ebadot Hossain 12-1-48-0 Khaled Ahmed 7.2-1-26 0 Shakib Al Hasan 15-6-33-0 Taijul Islam 17-5-49-2 Mehidy Hasan Miraz 12-2-31-0

Bangladesh Team

Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das†, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain,

Test Debut: Mahmudul Hasan Joy (Bang)

Umpires: Michael Gough, Sharfuddoula