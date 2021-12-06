Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Sir, I am writing you to request for some guidance regarding my daughter who is studying in second year of Intermediate (Pre-Medical). Her first year’s marks were 87%. But the problem is that she is not interested to do MBBS. Instead, she wants to be a lecturer. Your expert advice shall be highly appreciated (Sandal Khan – Islamabad)

Ans: Dear Mr Khan, your daughter can choose from a range of subjects that are related to medical. She can utilise these subjects in completing her further education in order to become a lecturer. She can select courses like BSc Biomedical Engineering, BSc Microbiology, BSc Molecular Biology and BSc Biochemistry, etc. There is huge research and postgraduate study opportunities in these areas and also a vacuum in terms of qualified teachers in institutions throughout Pakistan. However, she will have to excel and obtain a high CGPA to qualify for Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) competitive examination.

Q2: Respected Mr Abidi, my qualification is BCom (3 years’ Hons) with majors in Accounting and I also did MBA (Marketing) after that. The topic of my thesis was “Effects of shopping store environment on consumer buying behavior". Please note that the thesis of my MBA was in marketing too. I have passed my masters with 84% marks but I am unable to find any job. Please guide me what should I do next to find a better job? (Danish Abdullah Baloch – Karachi)

Ans: Dear Danish, please note that MBA is only for those who have a work experience and therefore, the MBA in Marketing you did, is not going to help you in professional life until unless you start working. Job is indeed a must and that too which combines your accounting and marketing background. I think you are unlucky and feel sorry that unfortunately you are not able to find a suitable vacancy so far. My advice to you is to go for a paid or unpaid internship in good multinational company. I am sure when you are not asking for salary most people let you in to do a relevant internship. This will help you to understand how the different marketing concepts behave in a practical environment and shall also let you develop connections and network which will ultimately lead to finding a full time appropriate position.

Q3: Dear sir, I need your expert advice and guidance regarding scope of my degree. I have done BS in Biomedical Engineering. Please let me know what is the scope of this degree in Pakistan? Please can you also suggest a specialisation that I should choose for masters and please also tell me about CSS? (Mian Faiq Hussain, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Faiq, Biomedical Engineering is an upcoming field and there are huge opportunities going forward especially if you do post graduation in the areas of Bio Instrumentation, Clinical Engineering or Rehabilitation Engineering under the domain of Biomedical Engineering. Regarding CSS which you know is a competitive examination, please note that it involves a high level of IQ in current affairs, international relations, politics, English literature and basic sciences whereby you will be choosing optional subjects along with compulsory subjects. Therefore, you will have to take this important decision yourself.

Q4: Dear Mr Abidi, I am writing to get your expert opinion about some of the top universities in UK as my son wants to study in UK. He wishes to pursue Computing Science. He is doing his A-levels this year and hoping to get straight A’s. Please suggest some top universities he should apply. (Haziq Rasool Rana, Faisalabad)

Ans: Dear Mr Rana, please note that Computing Science is a subject that is becoming very important in the rapidly changing digital world. A number of universities offer undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Computing Science depending on the area of specialisation and research. In the UK, the top few universities are Imperial College London, St Andrews, Manchester, Bristol and Sheffield etc. All of these prestigious institutions have different entry qualifications. However, if your son is expecting straight A’s there should be no problem if he applies well in time.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).