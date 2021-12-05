Elders say Kohistan districts won’t be part of Abaseen division

MANSEHRA: A grand jirga of the elders of Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas on Saturday warned the government against further division with the three districts.

“We want notification of another division, which should be comprised of three Kohistan districts, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas, and would never be part of any other division,” former MPA Maulana Dildar told the jirga.

The jirga, which was organised by the Muttahidda Kohistan, decided to oppose the inclusion of the Kohistan districts in any other division and if needed would launch agitation.

“We want a new division for the people of three districts and if the government doesn’t agree with us at this stage, we would prefer to remain within the Hazara division,” Maulana Dildar said.

The jirga, which was attended among others by the office-bearers of various political parties, also announced not to accept any other division. “We don’t want to be part of the Abaseen division and appeal to the government to respect our sentiments,” another elder Maulana Karimdad said.

He said that they would never accept inclusion of the Kohistan districts in any division having the representation of Battagram. “We would come onto the streets if our districts were included in the Abaseen or any other division as we want only the Kohistan division,” Maulana Karimdad said.

He added that it would be better for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government to avoid the bifurcation of the divisions. “We are well aware of the PTI government’s intentions as the local government elections are round the corner and it wants to divide people to secure a win but it will never happen,” Karimdad said.