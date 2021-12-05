JIT recommends rape FIR’s cancellation against judge

PESHAWAR: The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing rape charges against a senior civil judge recommended cancellation of the first information report (FIR) against him as the complainant woman provided false details to the police.

A report sent by the Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Lower Dir to the Additional Inspector General of Police Investigation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stated the JIT recommended registration of fresh FIR against the complainant woman if the accused, a senior civil judge, lodged an application.

Senior Civil Judge Jamshed Kundi, who was arrested following a case lodged by the Balambat Police Station on complaint of the woman, was granted bail on Saturday.

The report in the case sent to Ad IG Investigation revealed the complainant woman while lodging the case identified herself as Dua from Nishtarabad locality in Peshawar while the Nadra’s record revealed her name as Uzma Shehzadi belonging to Rahim Yar Khan.

It added that the correspondence with the Punjab Police revealed that eight different cases were registered against her. “The report from the Forensic Science Laboratory revealed there was no semen detected in the whole parcel sent by the police in the case for examination,” said the report.

It added the woman had called on the police emergency number around 20 times in 16 days. Eight of these calls, as per the report, were made in Peshawar, nine in Muzaffarabad, one in Bahawalpur and two in Dir. The details of her phone also confirmed contact between the accused and complainant.

The police arrested Senior Civil Judge Jamshed Kundi last week on the complaint of a woman alleging that the accused had raped her at his official residence in Lower Dir.

According to the roznamcha (daily diary by police) lodged at the Balambat Police Station, the woman in her complaint alleged that the civil judge had taken gold ornaments worth Rs1.5 million by promising to provide a job to her sister some three months ago.

She alleged the judge contacted her on November 25, saying that he was unable to provide the job and asked her to accompany him to Balambat so that the gold ornament could be returned to her.

The woman claimed that she travelled along with the judge to Timergara where he allegedly expressed his desire to have sex with her and raped her when she refused. The senior civil judge was arrested and produced in a court. The Peshawar High Court has suspended the judge after lodging of FIR against him.