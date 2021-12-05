Fun-filled weekend as Women Gala opens at F-9 Park

Islamabad : The Islamabad Women Gala 2021 opened at the F-9 Fatima Jinnah Park here on Saturday offering a fun-filled weekend to the residents.

Organised by NGO Let’s Grow Together with the support of the district administration and Digital Umbrella as well as media partner Jang Group to support small time women entrepreneurs for their empowerment, the two-day festival had 130 stalls of homemade handicrafts, organic beauty products, decoration items, jewellery, footwear, food, paintings and other articles.

For the minor visitors, there were attractions like face and canvas painting, pot making, clay crafts, card making, slime making, and jumping castle.

The organisers asked both stallholders and visitors to follow standard operating procedures for coronavirus prevention.

The participants hailed the gala as a good initiative saying it promises skilled women’s development and empowerment.

They called for the holding of more and more such events to further that cause.

Raheela Imran, an Islamabad-based woman entrepreneur, said the Islamabad Women Gala was a great initiative to promote the work of local craftswomen and thus, ensuring their development.

“I have been doing the handicraft business for almost five years, and for the first time, I’m displaying my products on this large scale to the public thanks to this gala,” she said.

Asia Ansar, a calligrapher blind in one eye, exhibited pieces of her work.

“Having struggled to market my art due to the unavailability of a proper platform, this event has provided me with a good opportunity to showcase and sell my work,” she said.

Families and women visited the event in large numbers and appreciated organisers for providing them with a good festive event.

Siraj Khan said he along with his family was enjoying the gala and was fascinated by the alluring artworks with appealing hues and fascinating traditional designs.

Nasima Khan said it was fun to attend the event.

She said the handmade products displayed in the event were unique, original, and of high quality, and could fetch good prices if marketed internationally well.

Ibrahim Alam, who showed up with his wife and children, said Pakistani women entrepreneurs were very talented and had the capacity and skills to contribute to their families’ development, but the lack of facilities and government support was a hurdle to it.

“If Pakistani women get the right advice, support and opportunities to exhibit their artwork, the world will be stunned by their talents and skills,” he said.

MNA of the ruling PTI Zile Huma, who was the chief guest in the opening ceremony, appreciated the initiative and said it would help promote women entrepreneurship.

She said the government was helping out the local industry for sustainable growth, uplifting small businesses, and promoting active women participation in the overall economic activity.

Ambreen Haider of the organising team said the gala was basically meant to support local products and businesses and would definitely promote the talents of local artisans and contribute to the growth of local businesses and the economy.

She also said from fascinating regional products, delicious food, kids carnival to homemade decoration items, the event provided endless attractions to families.