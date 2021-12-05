Volunteers play key role in natural calamities: CM

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the role and services of voluntary organisations is very important during emergencies, earthquakes, floods and other natural calamities.

In his message on the International Volunteer Day, he said that those who voluntarily help humanity in natural calamities without caring for their lives were heroes.

Volunteers help humanity in difficult situations regardless of their race or religion. Voluntary organizations, institutions and individuals play an exemplary role for society, he added. Selfless service to the suffering humanity are the basic teachings of Islam, he said and added that we should encourage all those who are engaged in such relief given activities and reaffirm to extend all possible support to humanitarian workers. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the murder of four people in Dinga area of Gujrat and sought a report from IG Police. The chief minister ordered for conducting thorough investigation into the incident. He also extended sympathies to the bereaved.

Ehsas bazaar set up at Multan bus stand: On the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Multan administration has set up "Ehsas Bazaar" at General Bus Stand Multan to provide warm cloths including Jerseys, sweaters, jackets and shoes to the deserving, according to a handout issued here on Saturday.

The process of providing these relief items to the destitute has been started keeping in view the winter season.

A medical camp has also been set up in the city for the deserving people.

The CM lauded the efforts of the administration for setting up Ehsas Bazaar and ordered for extending the scope of welfare-oriented steps to the other cities as well.

He termed the establishment of Ehsas Bazaara good initiative to help deserving people.

Deputy Commissioner Multan Amir Karim Khan said that warm clothes, jerseys, sweaters, jackets and shoes for men, women and children were being provided in Ehsas Bazaar.

Volunteers are rendering great services: minister: The Prize/Certificate distribution ceremony of 5th National Volunteer CERTs Challenge 2021 was organised by Emergency Services Academy in collaboration with Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) Pakistan to appreciate and acknowledge the services of volunteers across Pakistan who participated in National CERTs Challenge-2021 from 1st to 3rd Dec 2021.

The Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib was the chief guest of the ceremony. The Director General Punjab Emergency Service Department Dr Rizwan Naseer, Programme Director VSO Pakistan Suleman Waheed, Regional Emergency Officers from all divisions, senior officers from Rescue Headquarters Punjab, Academy, Districts, VSO Pakistan and large number volunteers attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Farrukh Habib appreciated the Rescue Service and its team for the establishment of over 5000 Community Emergency Response Teams in all Union Councils of Punjab for saving lives and promoting safety. He congratulated all volunteers on International Volunteers Day and said that volunteers are great asset for the countries world over and wherever government needs supports these groups are there to assist to accomplish the great activities.

He appreciated the contribution of Rescue volunteers as they assisted Government in food packs distribution to deserving families during COVID-19. He also appreciated VSO Pakistan who supports Rescue Service for organizing the event and acknowledged volunteer teams for promoting volunteerism in Pakistan.

He said that Dr. Rizwan Naseer played a great role in making Rescue 1122 the best institution.

Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib along with Dr Rizwan Naseer reviewed the volunteer team and presented certificates to all 45 participating volunteer teams. They presented Cash Prizes and presented trophies to the top three volunteer teams including CERT Gujrat with first prize, CERT Gujranwala with second and CERT Gujranwala and CERT TT Singh with third prize. District Gujrat CERT won the title “CERT of the Year” whereas Disaster Response Kit and personal kits among 12 members of CERTs and symbolic key of the Response Kit was also handed over to District Emergency Officers of Gujrat.

Earlier, Dr Rizwan Naseer DG Rescue Punjab welcomed all dignitaries and paid rich tribute to all volunteers. He said it is a matter of pride form me that after the establishment of a comprehensive system for emergency management Rescue Service established Community Emergency response Teams in all Union Councils of Punjab for saving lives and promoting safety.

He appreciated all officers of headquarters, academy, and districts who worked hard to implement the vision for safer communities and appreciated the winning teams, their Rescue & Safety Officers and District Emergency Officers. He also paid salute to all volunteers for their motivation and selfless services.

On this occasion, Country Director VSO Pakistan Mr Hashim Bilal appreciated the initiative of Dr Rizwan Naseer Founder DG Rescue Punjab for community mobilization under community safety program and performance of community teams in the competition. He says the VSO Pakistan believes in community participation and Rescue 1122 is also committed to bring the positive change in the country through the participation of volunteers. He maintained that the collective efforts of both organisations would be enhanced the capacity of community teams. In the end, Ms Deeba Shahnaz thanked all dignitaries, guests and Rescue Scouts for their valuable participation to make the event successful.