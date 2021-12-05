Bahawalpur win National T20 Disabled Cricket title

KARACHI: Bahawalpur defeated Islamabad by six wickets to win National Disabled T20 Cricket Championship title at Moin Khan Cricket Academy Ground here on Friday.

After winning the toss, Islamabad scored 133 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. Usman Paracha scored 45 runs off 43 balls with four fours while Raja Ali Abbas scored 30 off 19 balls. Adil Abbasi scored 24 off 22 balls and Mohammad Noman scored 15 runs.

Abdul Khaliq took two wickets while Muhammad Asif and Kashif Abbas took one wicket each.

Bahawalpur achieved the target and won the title for the first time. Abid Hussain was the top scorer with 41 runs off 28 balls with 6 fours. Captain Muhammad Shehzad scored unbeaten 36, including a four and a six. Muhammad Noman scored 26 off 20 balls with 5 fours. Hamad Shaukat and Waqif Shah took one wicket each.

Muhammad Noman of Bahawalpur was declared the best batter and the player of the tournament.

Waqif Shah of Islamabad was declared the best bowler, Ashfaq Shakir of Lahore the best fielder and Abid Hussain of Bahawalpur the man of the match.

Ghulam Mohammad of Multan was given a special award for scoring a century off just 27 balls in the National Championship.