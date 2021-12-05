Gold falls Rs600/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs600 per tola on Saturday.

According to the data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs123,400 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs514 to Rs105,796.

In the international market, however, gold rates rose by $11 to $1,784 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,251.71.